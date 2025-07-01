Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,097,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,148 shares during the quarter. Brookfield makes up approximately 2.8% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Brookfield worth $474,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,904,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,129,000 after acquiring an additional 974,533 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 59,020,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,034 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Brookfield by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,354,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,903 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $973,591,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Brookfield by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,866,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,497,000 after buying an additional 129,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield stock opened at $61.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.00 and a beta of 1.67. Brookfield Corporation has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.16.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 4.20%. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Corporation will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BN. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Brookfield from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.13.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

