Rovin Capital UT ADV Takes Position in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ)

Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 9.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $162.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.67. The stock has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.92, a PEG ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Constellation Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $159.35 and a 12 month high of $264.45.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 29.56% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -800.00%.

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $593,901.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $589,376.04. This trade represents a 50.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group set a $195.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.91.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

