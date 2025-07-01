Contrasting Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) and Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA)

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) and Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Armanino Foods of Distinction shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of Mama’s Creations shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.2% of Armanino Foods of Distinction shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Mama’s Creations shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Armanino Foods of Distinction and Mama’s Creations”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armanino Foods of Distinction $69.40 million 3.67 $14.61 million $0.50 16.19 Mama’s Creations $123.33 million 2.61 $3.71 million $0.11 77.71

Armanino Foods of Distinction has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mama’s Creations. Armanino Foods of Distinction is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mama’s Creations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Armanino Foods of Distinction and Mama’s Creations, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Armanino Foods of Distinction 0 0 0 0 0.00 Mama’s Creations 0 0 4 0 3.00

Mama’s Creations has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.84%. Given Mama’s Creations’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mama’s Creations is more favorable than Armanino Foods of Distinction.

Volatility and Risk

Armanino Foods of Distinction has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mama’s Creations has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Armanino Foods of Distinction and Mama’s Creations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armanino Foods of Distinction 22.72% 46.98% 32.16% Mama’s Creations 3.41% 18.19% 9.22%

About Armanino Foods of Distinction

(Get Free Report)

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle. It also provides frozen pasta, which includes beef cannelloni, cheese manicotti, cheese stuffed shells, cheese tortellini; pasta sheets, potato gnocchi, and tricolor cheese tortellini, as well as beef, butternut squash, four cheese, cheese and spinach, and wild mushroom ravioli; and various sauces, comprising creamy garlic, alfresco, Bolognese, chimichurri, harissa, and romesco. The company offers its products under the Armanino brand. It markets its products through a network of food brokers and sells to retail and foodservice distributors, club-type stores, and industrial accounts. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Hayward, California.

About Mama's Creations

(Get Free Report)

Mama’s Creations, Inc. engages in the marketing, manufacturing, and distribution of beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, beef meat loaf, sausage and peppers, chicken parmesan, and other similar meats and sauces. Its products include beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, stuffed meatballs, lasagna roll ups, retail ready meals, bulk deli, single-size pasta bowls, and packaged refrigerated products. Its brands include MamaMancini’s, Creative Salads, and The Olive Branch. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.

