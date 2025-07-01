Capcom (CCOEY) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Analysis

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) is one of 67 publicly-traded companies in the “GAMING” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Capcom to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.1% of shares of all “GAMING” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of shares of all “GAMING” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Capcom alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Capcom and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capcom 28.51% 23.33% 18.35% Capcom Competitors -63.79% -44.74% -4.90%

Dividends

Earnings & Valuation

Capcom pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Capcom pays out 26.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “GAMING” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.2% and pay out 26.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Capcom and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Capcom $1.11 billion $319.78 million 44.92 Capcom Competitors $2.53 billion $24.51 million 15.42

Capcom’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Capcom. Capcom is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Capcom and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capcom 0 0 1 0 3.00 Capcom Competitors 398 2343 5097 132 2.62

As a group, “GAMING” companies have a potential upside of 17.15%. Given Capcom’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Capcom has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Capcom has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capcom’s peers have a beta of 2.50, indicating that their average share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Capcom beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Capcom

(Get Free Report)

Capcom Co., Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games. The Arcade Operations segment operates Plaza Capcom amusement facilities primarily in commercial complexes, as well as hosts various events. The Amusement Equipments segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of software, frames and LCD devices for gaming machines. The Other Businesses segment engages in the adapting game content into movies, animated television programs, music CDs, and merchandise; and devoting resources to esports. Capcom Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Capcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.