Critical Contrast: Cactus (NYSE:WHD) & Berry (NASDAQ:BRY)

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) and Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.1% of Cactus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Berry shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of Cactus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Berry shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Cactus pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Berry pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Cactus pays out 18.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Berry pays out -25.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cactus has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Berry is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cactus 16.78% 18.99% 13.76% Berry -4.51% 7.36% 3.41%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cactus and Berry”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cactus $1.13 billion 3.21 $185.41 million $2.81 16.19 Berry $776.50 million 0.29 $19.25 million ($0.47) -6.20

Cactus has higher revenue and earnings than Berry. Berry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cactus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Cactus has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Berry has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cactus and Berry, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cactus 1 3 2 0 2.17 Berry 0 1 1 0 2.50

Cactus presently has a consensus price target of $52.33, suggesting a potential upside of 15.07%. Berry has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.53%. Given Berry’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Berry is more favorable than Cactus.

Summary

Cactus beats Berry on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers. Its products are sold and rented primarily for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells for drilling, completion, and production phases of the wells. This segment also provides field services to install, maintain, and handle the equipment. The Spoolable Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells spoolable pipes and associated end fittings under the FlexSteel brand name. Its products are primarily used to transport oil, gas, and other liquids. This segment also provides field services and rental items through service centers and pipe yards, as well as offers equipment and services internationally. In addition, the company offers repair and refurbishment services. Cactus, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E. Texas), Utah (Uinta) and Colorado (Piceance). The Company’s operations are conducted in the continental United States. In December 2013, Linn Energy LLC and Linn Co, LLC (Linn Co) announced the completion of the merger between LinnCo and Berry Petroleum Company (Berry), where LinnCo had acquired all of Berry’s interest.

