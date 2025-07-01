CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 552 Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.29.

Chevron Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:CVX opened at $143.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.10. The company has a market capitalization of $250.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 78.17%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

