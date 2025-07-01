Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Bought by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Elevance Health were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Milestone Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 2.2% in the first quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $389.42 on Tuesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $357.45 and a twelve month high of $567.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $392.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $398.83. The company has a market capitalization of $87.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.60.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.60 by $1.37. The business had revenue of $48.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.26 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.61%. As a group, analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 26.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Elevance Health from $522.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $478.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $529.00 price objective (down from $625.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $500.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total transaction of $1,949,074.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,061,809.14. This represents a 19.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

