Promising Airline Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 1st

Zscaler, American Airlines Group, Joby Aviation, Delta Air Lines, RTX, United Airlines, and Transdigm Group are the seven Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate passenger and cargo air transportation services. Investors in airline stocks gain equity ownership in carriers whose financial performance is closely tied to factors like fuel prices, travel demand, economic cycles, and regulatory changes. Due to these sensitivities, airline stocks often exhibit higher volatility compared to stocks in more stable industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

ZS stock traded down $10.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $303.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,938,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,451. The firm has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1,168.23 and a beta of 1.09. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $153.45 and a 12 month high of $317.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $265.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.81.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.62. The company had a trading volume of 25,167,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,842,934. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $19.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Joby Aviation (JOBY)

Joby Aviation, Inc., a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Joby Aviation stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 19,920,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,710,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 2.39. Joby Aviation has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $11.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.43.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.20. 3,715,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,756,048. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $69.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.65 and a 200 day moving average of $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.51.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

RTX traded down $2.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.19. 1,255,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,352,026. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.66. RTX has a 12-month low of $99.07 and a 12-month high of $149.26. The company has a market cap of $191.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

NASDAQ:UAL traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.22. 1,895,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,647,071. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.04.

Transdigm Group (TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

NYSE:TDG traded down $25.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,495.45. 92,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,079. The firm has a market cap of $84.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,429.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,359.27. Transdigm Group has a 52 week low of $1,176.31 and a 52 week high of $1,528.45.

