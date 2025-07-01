Best Blue Chip Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 1st

Karman, RF Industries, NetSol Technologies, and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth are the seven Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue-chip stocks are shares of large, well-established companies with strong financial health, a long history of stable earnings and market leadership, and a reputation for reliability. Investors favor these stocks for their relatively lower risk profile and consistent dividend payments, making them a cornerstone of conservative, income-oriented portfolios. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

Shares of Karman stock traded down $3.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.79. Karman has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $51.83.

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

RFIL stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.45. The stock had a trading volume of 84,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,889. The firm has a market cap of $68.83 million, a PE ratio of -49.62 and a beta of 0.62. RF Industries has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $6.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.35.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

NASDAQ:NTWK traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,019. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average is $2.59. The firm has a market cap of $37.82 million, a P/E ratio of 161.58 and a beta of 1.00. NetSol Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth (FBGRX)

Shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $235.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.42.

