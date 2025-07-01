Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc Sells 578 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 40.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.1% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 315,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,338,000 after acquiring an additional 54,372 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $150,448,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VTI opened at $303.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $497.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $304.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $287.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

