Best Insurance Stocks To Follow Now – June 28th

Tesla, UnitedHealth Group, and Progressive are the three Insurance stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Insurance stocks are publicly traded shares of companies whose primary business is underwriting and managing insurance policies (such as life, health, property or casualty coverage). Investors in these stocks gain exposure to the insurer’s underwriting results, investment income on premium reserves and dividend potential, while also taking on risks related to claims frequency, regulatory changes and interest-rate fluctuations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Insurance stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $323.63. The company had a trading volume of 88,778,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,950,340. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $314.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.48. Tesla has a one year low of $182.00 and a one year high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 177.82, a PEG ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UNH traded up $6.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $308.85. 13,584,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,465,895. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $248.88 and a 1-year high of $630.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $336.21 and a 200-day moving average of $454.51.

Progressive (PGR)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

PGR traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $263.85. 12,464,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,762,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Progressive has a one year low of $207.48 and a one year high of $292.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.76.

