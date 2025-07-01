JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stock Price

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Hovde Group raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.18.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PNFP

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

PNFP traded up $4.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.74. 537,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,170. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $131.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.91 and a 200 day moving average of $109.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $475.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth $48,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Get Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.