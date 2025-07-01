Riverstone Advisors LLC Lowers Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Riverstone Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 33,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 3,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Trading Down 2.0%

NEE stock opened at $69.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.09. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The firm has a market cap of $143.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. UBS Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Erste Group Bank cut NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.55.

Get Our Latest Report on NEE

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 196,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,190. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.