Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Century Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 24,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 111,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 20,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.64 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $42.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

