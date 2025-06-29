Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Has $6.09 Million Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.34. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.29 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2718 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

