Wealthstar Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 289.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,811,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806,736 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 401.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,483,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,503 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,750,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,842.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,208,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164,222 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,370,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,602 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $89.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.15. The stock has a market cap of $63.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.15 and a 52 week high of $90.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

