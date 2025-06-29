Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Raises Holdings in ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 75.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,970 shares during the quarter. ADMA Biologics comprises approximately 1.8% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.13% of ADMA Biologics worth $6,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,076,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 272.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 767,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,159,000 after purchasing an additional 561,310 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 38,002 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 527,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after purchasing an additional 314,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 458,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADMA opened at $18.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.74. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $25.67.

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.40 million. ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 45.01% and a return on equity of 47.16%. ADMA Biologics’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ADMA. Wall Street Zen downgraded ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on ADMA Biologics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

In other news, Director Steve Elms sold 137,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $2,871,723.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 282,079 shares in the company, valued at $5,872,884.78. This represents a 32.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen sold 7,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $158,069.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,333,345.60. This trade represents a 6.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 464,621 shares of company stock worth $9,644,269. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

