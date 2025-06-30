Citizens National Bank Trust Department Acquires Shares of 122 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA VTI opened at $303.31 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $304.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $286.45 and a 200 day moving average of $286.22. The company has a market capitalization of $496.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.
About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.
