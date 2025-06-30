Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Trading Up 4.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) were up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $138.55 and last traded at $137.12. Approximately 38,263,172 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 98,778,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.74.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. William Blair set a $84.00 price target on Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital set a $155.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.32.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.81. The firm has a market cap of $323.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 596.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 2.64.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,983,793.75. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $53,492,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 702,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,823,974.88. This represents a 36.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,408,748 shares of company stock worth $180,327,603 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 90.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

