Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by J.Safra Asset Management Corp

J.Safra Asset Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,160,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 11,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.5% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 5,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on HON. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.21.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $228.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $179.36 and a one year high of $242.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

