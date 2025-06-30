Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $20.81 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,483 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $20,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,581.0% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,826,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,546,000 after buying an additional 6,723,891 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.6% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 3,223,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,012,000 after buying an additional 3,171,310 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $886,299,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,720,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,568,838,000 after buying an additional 2,913,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34,044.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,623,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,451 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $303.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.22. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $304.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

