Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by CMG Global Holdings LLC

CMG Global Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 2.2% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,581.0% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,826,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,546,000 after buying an additional 6,723,891 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.6% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 3,223,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171,310 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $886,299,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,720,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,568,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34,044.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,623,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,451 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI opened at $303.31 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $304.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.22.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

