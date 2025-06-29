Sovran Advisors LLC Cuts Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Sovran Advisors LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Potentia Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $447,000. Florida Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $56.66 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.94 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The stock has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.92.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

