Skylands Capital LLC Has $5.78 Million Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,650 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Elanco Animal Health worth $5,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ELAN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1,153.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,232,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,213,000 after purchasing an additional 37,022,891 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $47,424,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 5,731,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,691 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $20,396,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 12,032,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,082 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. William Blair raised Elanco Animal Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.67. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $15.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

