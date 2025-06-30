J.Safra Asset Management Corp Trims Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,199 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPM Growth Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 3,138 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group now owns 4,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $122.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $220.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.54. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $124.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.90.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.