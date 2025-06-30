4,000 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Bought by RedJay Asset Management Inc.

RedJay Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 14,303 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6,601.0% in the 1st quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 20,304 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,634,000 after buying an additional 20,001 shares during the period. Finally, Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,760 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UNH opened at $308.85 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $248.88 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $453.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 5.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $2.21 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Hemsley acquired 86,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $288.57 per share, with a total value of $25,019,019.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 679,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,081,295.01. The trade was a 14.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 589 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $179,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,390. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 109,408 shares of company stock worth $31,607,768 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $501.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (down previously from $490.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $563.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.57.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

