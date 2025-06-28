Vista Investment Partners II LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF)

Vista Investment Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 378,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,802,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 23,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $146.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.20. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $114.75 and a 1 year high of $161.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $182.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.40.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

