Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stake Raised by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 82.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 14,584 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $17,999,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $279.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $267.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.45. The company has a market cap of $83.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

