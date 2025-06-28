Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 3,887,644 Shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1,283.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,190,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,887,644 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $123,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.06. CSX Corporation has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. CSX had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 26.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on CSX

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.