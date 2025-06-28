Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balefire LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 383.5% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 12,138 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 497,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,023,000 after acquiring an additional 41,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 255.7% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 37,866 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VONV opened at $84.86 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $71.68 and a 1 year high of $87.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.33. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.4009 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

