Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (UTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on September 30th

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

NYSE UTF opened at $26.61 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $26.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.80.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.