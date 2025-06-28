TPG Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

TPG Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 2.6% of TPG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. TPG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 569.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,630,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,913,000 after purchasing an additional 42,218,696 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 214.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,314,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,120,000 after purchasing an additional 24,783,386 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $592,939,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,003,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,419,000 after purchasing an additional 17,501,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 208.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,626,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264,762 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $26.39 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.02.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

