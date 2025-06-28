Little House Capital LLC Sells 19,581 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Little House Capital LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,581 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Little House Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.80 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.74 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The stock has a market cap of $128.25 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.77.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

