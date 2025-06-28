Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 75.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,180.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR opened at $195.77 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $160.23 and a fifty-two week high of $219.01. The company has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.