Marathon Asset Management Ltd Has $61.77 Million Stock Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. Markel Group makes up approximately 1.9% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.26% of Markel Group worth $61,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKL. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 300.0% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 866.7% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Markel Group by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 32 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Markel Group by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 36 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Markel Group Price Performance

Shares of Markel Group stock opened at $1,984.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,896.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,838.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,491.03 and a 1-year high of $2,063.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,861.44, for a total value of $167,529.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,430.08. The trade was a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Argus upgraded shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,727.75.

Read Our Latest Report on MKL

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.