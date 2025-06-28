Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vista Investment Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC now owns 49,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 103,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 11,435 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 161,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Sylvest Advisors LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Sylvest Advisors LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

NYSE JHG opened at $38.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.42. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $28.26 and a 1 year high of $46.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.65.

Janus Henderson Group Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $621.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.56 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JHG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.78.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

