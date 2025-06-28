Cheems (cheems.pet) Hits 1-Day Volume of $9.42 Million (CHEEMS)

Cheems (cheems.pet) (CHEEMS) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. Over the last week, Cheems (cheems.pet) has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cheems (cheems.pet) token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cheems (cheems.pet) has a total market capitalization of $290.68 million and approximately $9.42 million worth of Cheems (cheems.pet) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107,162.09 or 0.99856273 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $106,878.67 or 0.99521604 BTC.

Cheems (cheems.pet) Token Profile

Cheems (cheems.pet) launched on September 27th, 2024. Cheems (cheems.pet)’s total supply is 203,672,952,644,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,672,960,023,058 tokens. Cheems (cheems.pet)’s official website is cheems.pet. Cheems (cheems.pet)’s official Twitter account is @lordcheems_bsc.

Cheems (cheems.pet) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheems (cheems.pet) (CHEEMS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheems (cheems.pet) has a current supply of 203,672,952,644,644.19 with 187,495,034,775,398 in circulation. The last known price of Cheems (cheems.pet) is 0.00000143 USD and is up 2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $8,807,119.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheems.pet/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheems (cheems.pet) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cheems (cheems.pet) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cheems (cheems.pet) using one of the exchanges listed above.

