BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 10th

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0175 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:DHF opened at $2.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $2.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Free Report) by 493.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 8,337 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

