Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ASX:AN3PL) Announces Interim Dividend of $1.31

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ASX:AN3PL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, June 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.306 per share on Sunday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Stock Performance

