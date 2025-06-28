Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Stock Price Down 33.3% – Should You Sell?

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) shares were down 33.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 7,142,807 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 475% from the average daily volume of 1,242,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have commented on AOT shares. Desjardins upgraded shares of Ascot Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ascot Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AOT
Ascot Resources Price Performance
About Ascot Resources
Ascot Resources Ltd is a development and exploration company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It holds an interest in Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Project. The company also has two other properties; Swamp Point, an aggregate project located in British Columbia on the Portland Canal, and Mt.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ascot Resources
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- EA Just Caught a Monster Upgrade: Bullish Breakout Ahead?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 3 Stocks Hitting All-Time Highs With More Room to Run
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- QuantumScape Soars 30%: What Drove the Next-Gen EV Stock’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.