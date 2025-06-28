Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Stock Price Down 33.3% – Should You Sell?

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) shares were down 33.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 7,142,807 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 475% from the average daily volume of 1,242,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on AOT shares. Desjardins upgraded shares of Ascot Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ascot Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Ascot Resources Price Performance

About Ascot Resources

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67.

Ascot Resources Ltd is a development and exploration company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It holds an interest in Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Project. The company also has two other properties; Swamp Point, an aggregate project located in British Columbia on the Portland Canal, and Mt.

