Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY) Position Reduced by Vista Investment Partners II LLC

Vista Investment Partners II LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 55.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,737 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.15 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:NLY opened at $19.44 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day moving average of $19.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.23.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.04 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 15.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 314.61%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

