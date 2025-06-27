Tranquility Partners LLC Buys 3,237 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP)

Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners accounts for approximately 0.9% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 947.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 565.6% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 374,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,900,000 after buying an additional 48,787 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $5,306,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $33.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $25.72 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,692.40 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.40.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 1.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8,600.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIP shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

