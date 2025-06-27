Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $49.15 Million Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 364,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,844 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.28% of Leidos worth $49,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Leidos by 422.2% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LDOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Leidos from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Baird R W lowered shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $178.00 target price on shares of Leidos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $193,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,137.25. This represents a 5.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $155.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.62 and a 12 month high of $202.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 16.10%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

