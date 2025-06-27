Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 26,379 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,379 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PULS. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. 72.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

PULS stock opened at $49.74 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.62 and a 200 day moving average of $49.63. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 0.04.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.