Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) Director Purchases $55,813.65 in Stock

Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) Director Terance L. Beia purchased 1,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.65 per share, with a total value of $55,813.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,030.65. This represents a 4.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Independent Bank Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $32.24 on Friday. Independent Bank Corporation has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $40.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.70. The company has a market cap of $668.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $54.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.25 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 20.62%. Equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Corporation will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 33.12%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBCP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Independent Bank from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Independent Bank from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 408.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Independent Bank by 246.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

Featured Articles

