PDS Planning Inc Has $430,000 Stake in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

PDS Planning Inc increased its position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 14,268.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,663,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,608 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,819,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,065,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,520,000 after buying an additional 1,111,581 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,885,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,852,731,000 after acquiring an additional 779,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,838,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $521,322,000 after acquiring an additional 625,008 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DUK. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.94.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.4%

Duke Energy stock opened at $116.39 on Friday. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $99.21 and a 12 month high of $125.27. The stock has a market cap of $90.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 15.40%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.32%.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.