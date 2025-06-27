Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by KPP Advisory Services LLC

KPP Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,762,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,920,000 after purchasing an additional 53,494 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 632,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,255,000 after purchasing an additional 141,397 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 427,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,930,000 after purchasing an additional 174,116 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 232,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,350,000 after purchasing an additional 18,612 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 73,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $77.24 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.72 and a 52-week high of $78.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.69.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.