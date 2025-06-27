KPP Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

KPP Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 238.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,171,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 167,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,237,000 after buying an additional 56,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3%

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.08 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.74 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.78.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.