Holistic Planning LLC Has $239,000 Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Holistic Planning LLC decreased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Holistic Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 212.9% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $46.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $44.67 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.56.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1651 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

