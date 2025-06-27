Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $38.21 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 654,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $38,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,218,143,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,753,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,899,000 after buying an additional 4,402,710 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,727,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,063,000 after buying an additional 4,222,994 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $247,076,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,247,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3%

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $61.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.66. The stock has a market cap of $94.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

